Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans Slams Chelsea Houska as ‘Two-Faced'

Jenelle Evans reminded Teen Mom fans that she and former costar Chelsea Houska are not on good terms and even deemed the former hairstylist as “two-faced.” The North Carolina native threw shade during a Q&A via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 21, and slammed sevral] of her ex-castmates.

“Do you still talk to Leah [Messer], Kail [Lowry] or Chelsea?” a fan asked.

Jenelle, 32, replied, “Nope, it’s funny how Chelsea does an interview and plays nice like we still talk.”

An hour later, a separate fan followed up on the MTV alum’s response, asking, “Don’t you think Chelsea is in a different place to be bitchy toward you?”

Jenelle responded by claiming that the Down Home Fab star, 32, has “always” hated her “behind closed doors.”

Jenelle Evans/ Instagram

“If she was genuine she would reach out to me personally rather than ‘wishing me luck’ during a public interview,” Jenelle wrote. “She has never acted as a friend towards me. Nice to your face though.”

Although Jenelle didn’t specify which interview of Chelsea’s she was referring to, it seems like she is reacting to the HGTV star’s interview with Access Hollywood ​in April.

While promoting season ​2 of her show alongside husband Cole DeBoer, Chelsea was asked if she had advice to give to Jenelle amid her separation from estranged husband, David Eason. Revealing that they “have not been in contact,” Chelsea empathized with Jenelle’s public divorce.

“I can’t imagine how going through a divorce would be in general. So, I hope she’s doing OK and I wish her just the best,” Chelsea said.

Jenelle and David separated in February after six years of marriage. The 16 and Pregnant alum filed for divorce on February 23, citing David’s “erratic” behavior and “substance abuse” issues as the reason for their split.

Jenelle Evans/ Instagram

However, the pair seemingly called it quits before Jenelle filed the paperwork as they changed their Facebook relationship statuses to “separated” after Child Protective Services dropped their case on February 15, 2024. The couple was under investigation after Jenelle’s son Jace Evans ran away from their home in September ​2023 because David allegedly “assaulted” his stepson in front of their neighbor’s house.

Most recently, Jenelle and David faced off in court on May 16 after she requested a protective order two months prior. The hearing turned ugly after David, who defended himself in court, “accused” Jenelle of “being a drug addict.”

“David accused her of being a drug addict, and said that Jenelle has taken Xanax the whole time they’ve been together,” a source told The Ashley in a story published on May 16. “Jenelle rebutted the claim that she’s a drug addict, and said she was prescribed Xanax and has been taking it for the last three years to help with her esophagus spasms. She told the judge that if she gets nervous or anxious, it will flare up her esophagus spasms and she will throw up.”

Jenelle was granted a 6-month protective order, the outlet reported.