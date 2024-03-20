First making her debut in 2010 on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant, Chelsea Houska has catapulted herself into an HGTV queen. With many years of reality TV under her belt, fans are curious about Chelsea’s growing net worth.

What Is Chelsea Houska’s Net Worth?

Chelsea’s net worth is estimated to be between $1-2 million, according to multiple sources.

How Does Chelsea Houska Make Money?

Chelsea gained her start on television starring on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant, which documented her pregnancy with her eldest daughter, Aubree. After welcoming her daughter in September 2009, the North Dakota native was cast on Teen Mom 2, where fans watched the ups and downs of her life as a young mother. After a nearly 11-season run, Chelsea announced her departure from the long-running series in December 2020.

While it isn’t clear exactly how much Chelsea made from the series, Business Insider reported that tenure plays a large part in how much the reality TV stars get paid.

“For those docu-ensembles, especially if they’re nobodies, per episode it ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end,” the June 2016 report detailed. However, “after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode. After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level.”

That same year, Chelsea’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, claimed Chelsea made $250,000 for season 6 and reported, “Chelsea’s contract will be up to 300k plus for new seasons.” The Ashley’s Reality Roundup backed up his claim. According to Mommy Things, Chelsea made close to $500,000 per season of Teen Mom.

Chelsea Owns Real Estate

In April 2020, Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, broke ground and began building their dream farmhouse. The home is valued at $750,000, according to The Sun.

How Does Chelsea Make Money After ‘Teen Mom’?

Following her career on MTV, Chelsea took on a new network – HGTV. The new venture started after she and her husband began building their custom home in 2020.

“We were building our house and documenting that process and we were just having so much fun. I was like, wouldn’t it be so cool to be on like HGTV,” she recalled exclusively to In Touch in January 2023. “I just one night – which is so not like me – I just like sent them a message. I was like, ‘It’d be so cool to document this process or whatever.’ I deleted it right away cause I was so embarrassed that I wouldn’t ever say that. But they wrote me back, and then it just went up the ladder.”

Chelsea and Cole’s show Down Home Fab debuted on HGTV in January 2023, with the second season premiering in March 2024. The show documents the couple as they show off their interior design styles and sensibilities.

Apart from the series, Chelsea also recently relaunched her home decor line, Aubree Says. “It kind of stems back to I’m always like, ‘Aubree, do you think this is cool?’” Chelsea exclusively told In Touch in March 2024. “I’m like, I don’t know, I’m getting older and she’s young and cool and I’m like, ‘If Aubree says it’s cool, then I’m like, okay, it’s cool.’ So that was kind of the whole idea behind Aubree Says.”

Chelsea’s latest endeavor is a home decor store in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Down Home by DeBoers will be open to shoppers starting March 22, 2024.