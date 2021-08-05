Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans appeared to shade former costar Kailyn Lowry while showing love to longtime pal Briana DeJesus.

Jenelle, 29, responded to a fan’s comment in a new post via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 4, in which the social media user said, “All the [Teen Mom] episodes are boring as f–k with exception of Bri. Wish [you] were on.”

Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

“Yeah, Bri is super real and blunt,” the former 16 & Pregnant alum replied. “She actually isn’t afraid to tell her story like the rest of them lol.”

Jenelle’s comments seemed to be directly correlated to Briana’s past remarks on Kailyn, 29, about not sharing her “full” story with viewers on the show. At the time, Briana, 27, explained her take on why Kailyn was absent from the June 8 episode of Teen Mom 2 in an interview with entertainment site Celebuzz.

“Like the other women on the show — and Kail herself — I had absolutely no idea that Kail was going to be cut from the show tonight,” Briana told the publication. “However, as a cast member who takes pride in being my authentic self and telling my full, true story — the good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between — I would be remiss to not address the situation.”

“Like Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris [Lopez] that I was told she was trying to hide,” Briana alleged, adding, “At the end of the day, she shouldn’t try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life. It comes off as exceptionally inauthentic and an insult to her other cast members.”

After the costar drama spilled over onto the internet, Kailyn filed a lawsuit against Briana for defamation, In Touch confirmed in July.

Shutterstock(2); Instagram

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host seeks compensation for damages and attorney fees from Briana after the defendant “asserted that Lowry physically beat [ex-boyfriend] Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons [Lux and Romello Creed], and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother,” the docs revealed.

“Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate” and “involvement in crimes that she never committed. Kail takes these statements very seriously,” her assistant also told In Touch in a statement at the time. “After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. DeJesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in court. She is hopeful for a quick resolution of this matter so this feud can finally be put to rest.”

While fans previously speculated that Briana and Jenelle had a falling out of their own in March, Jenelle later set the record straight about why she unfollowed her former costar on Instagram.

“There’s no bad blood between me and [Briana] right now, but since she would post a lot of filming with the crew, I just had to unfollow her because it would hurt my feelings and I didn’t want to see it anymore,” Jenelle told E! News in March, following her firing from the network in May 2019.

“Anything that’s related to Teen Mom that comes up on my explore page that’s about the girls, I hold my finger on it and I say not interested,” the former MTV alum added. “I try to completely sweep that away from my memory.”

As for whether she would consider returning in the future, Jenelle said, “I would like to be involved in the creative process and I would like my ideas to be heard. If we can both have some common ground on that, then maybe I would.”