Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans is launching a new podcast about herself called “The Time of The Day.”

The brand’s website explained that the podcast will take a look “into the life, experiences, and stories of Jenelle Evans.” The description continued, “Join us as we navigate through the highs and lows, the triumphs and challenges of Jenelle’s journey, giving you an unfiltered perspective on the woman behind the headlines.”

Each episode will explore “various facets of Jenelle’s life – from her stardom to her personal struggles and more.” Additionally, the series will include “exclusive interviews, expert insights and thought-provoking discussions.”

Jenelle, 32, began hinting at her latest career endeavor in December 2023 when the “Time of the Day” Facebook page posted a photo of the former reality star wearing headphones. The caption revealed that she planned to launch a “weekly podcast,” though didn’t explain what it would be about or when it was supposed to come out.

The website also teased that no topics will be “off-limits” on the podcast, which will likely include her family drama.

Jenelle is no stranger to her personal life making headlines, while her eldest son, Jace Evans, was placed in Child Protective Services (CPS) custody in November 2023 after he attempted to run away for a fourth time. Jace, 14, had been living with his grandmother, Barbara Evans, following his first three runaway attempts when he was living with Jenelle and her husband, David Eason.

After Jace was reported missing for a third time in September 2023, he reportedly told Barbara, 70, that he had run away because David, 35, assaulted him. The teen was located and checked into the hospital for a “mental health evaluation,” which In Touch confirmed just days after he went missing. Sources later told TMZ that Jenelle and David were under investigation by CPS after visible marks were found on Jace’s neck and arm.

David was charged with misdemeanor child abuse on October 26, 2023. He was accused of inflicting physical injury to his stepson that caused “marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck,” according to legal documents obtained by In Touch.

Jenelle went on to slam David’s abuse charges via her Instagram Stories later that day. “You would think police wouldn’t make a one sided police investigation. They didn’t conduct interviews. Didn’t ask any information from the parents,” she wrote at the time. “This seems like a very bias situation like every time before. I trusted the detective with all my heart. Forgot you can’t trust cops. Silly me. I do not trust anyone around me. Going MIA for a while.”

A member from David’s legal team appeared in court on November 29, 2023, requesting his case be paused until his lawyer returned from maternity leave in January. The proceedings for David’s case will continue on January 18, In Touch previously confirmed.