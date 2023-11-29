Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, reportedly want her eldest son, Jace Evans, to live with David’s sister, April Eason.

Jace, 14, is currently living in a foster home after he ran away from his grandmother Barbara Evans’ home. Now that the teen isn’t currently living with a family member, a source told The Ashley that Jenelle, 31, thinks Jace should live with April.

“That is something Jenelle had been pushing for,” the insider said. “If Jace couldn’t come back to live with her, Jenelle wanted to have him go live with April.

However, it’s “super-unlikely” that Jace will be able to live with April because she “has no biological relationship with Jace.”

“But Jenelle has stated that Jace gets along with April’s son who is around the same age as him,” the source continued. “But that’s not enough to get a judge to place him at April’s.”

An additional source explained that David’s brother James had been living with April until recently after he was released from prison in September. “He literally just left April’s, but we don’t know if he left because she wants to make her home look like a better option for Jace, or if he just left on his own,” the insider stated.

Jenelle and David reportedly want Jace to live with April amid months of drama surrounding the former reality star’s eldest son. Following his third runaway attempt from the family’s home in September, Jace moved in with Barbara, 70, after he accused David of assault. David became the subject of a Child Protective Services (CPS) investigation and was charged with misdemeanor child abuse in October. The charges were pressed in relation to an incident that occurred on the same day as Jace’s third disappearance.

“The defendant unlawfully and willfully did being the parent of [Jace Evans], who was a child less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child,” a legal document obtained by In Touch in late October read. “The physical injury inflicted caused marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck and was inflicted by other than accidental means.”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

David – who married Jenelle in 2017 – is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, November 29, regarding the charges, according to the court docs.

After Jace moved in with Barbara, the drama continued when he was reported missing for a fourth time on November 20. “Jace was dealing with a lot. He was aware that if he got into trouble, he wouldn’t be able to stay at Barb’s,” a source told The Ashley at the time, adding that he “wasn’t able to get on his proper medications while he was at Barbara’s, due to Jenelle still having the power to deny him access to certain meds.”

After the situation made headlines, Jenelle told In Touch that the reports were “not true” and her son’s medical information is “no one’s business.”

TMZ reported on November 21 that Jace was admitted to the hospital after he was found and CPS planned to place him in foster care. Sources told the outlet that Jace ran away after Barbara confiscated his phone as a punishment when he was caught vaping at school.