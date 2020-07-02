Exclusive Farrah Abraham Visits With Late Ex Derek’s Family, Says Sophia ‘Craves’ Getting to Know Her Dad’s Relatives

One big, happy family! Farrah Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, are visiting with the 11-year-old’s late father Derek Underwood’s relatives for a month. “Sophia definitely craves getting to know her father’s side of the family because she just doesn’t have her dad,” the Teen Mom alum, 29, exclusively told In Touch while video conferencing from her in-laws’ home in Kansas City.

“I’m just grateful we get a couple days together,” the brunette bombshell continued, explaining how welcoming Derek’s father, Jerry Underwood, is to her daughter. “I’ve been through a lot as a teen mom, but I’m so grateful for Sophia’s father’s dad’s side of the family and us getting along.” Despite having turmoil with Derek’s mother, Stormie Clark, in the past, she’s so thankful to have a special bond with his paternal side.

Derek tragically died in a car accident while Farrah was pregnant with their little girl in 2008. At the time, she was in the middle of filming 16 and Pregnant. Since then, she still keeps Derek’s memory alive for the preteen.

Revealing how close Sophia and her father’s relatives have grown, the reality star shared how her daughter spent a whole month with her grandpa last summer. She “hopped on a plane on her own and she came here and she stayed,” the proud mom gushed.

Shutterstock

Farrah also said Sophia was worried she wouldn’t be able to see her family for over a year due to the travel restrictions around the country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. “Sophia just … I don’t know … like maybe when you were growing up as a kid and you really loved this side of your family or you didn’t get to see them or you didn’t get to know them much,” she said, explaining Sophia’s desire to bond with her father’s family. Now that they are on a road trip and spending some quality time with Derek’s loved ones, the pair couldn’t be happier. “It’s really a blessing,” Farrah said. “I’m just so lucky.”

As for what the next month has in store for the duo, “I’m sure we are going to have plenty of fun,” Farrah said. “There’s tons of grandkids in town, it’s going to be wild.”