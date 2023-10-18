Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham evaded jail time in her battery case stemming from an alleged altercation with a security guard in January 2022. The former reality star was sentenced to 18 months of probation with mandatory supervision on Tuesday, October 17, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

The former MTV star, 32, will also be required to complete 40 hours of community service, according to court records viewed by In Touch. Farrah was not required to pay a fine or attended any classes related to the incident.

Farrah was accused of slapping a security guard outside of the restaurant Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood. She was arrested and booked on January 16, 2022, as a citizen arrest, after which she was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department. Farrah was released later the same day with a citation to return to court, where she was charged with battery on a peace officer or police officer on June 2, 2022.

The Couples Therapy alum shared multiple videos via her Instagram Stories on the night of the alleged incident, including one where she was being handcuffed and held down on the ground by a male security guard. “@grandmasterrecords what a horrible dining experience being battered and assaulted by your staff,” Farrah alleged in one Instagram Story. “Such an unsafe, disturbing environment.” She also claimed the staffer escalated the conflict.

“The staff yet again attack a paying customer and hold me against my will and hurt me,” she added to a second Instagram Story. “The only one out of three. Woman abuse must stop.”

Farrah accused the security guard of battery, writing in a third Instagram Story, “Why is a male on top of me holding me down while I was walking? This is scary and he should be fired and in jail for batterment [sic].”

The My Teenage Dream Ended author later shared two Instagram Stories photos showing apparent bruises to her skin, captioning the first one, “bruised, beaten at dinner” and the second image with the caption, “stop attacking and hurting [women].”

Farrah’s attorney, Kia Feyzjou, told In Touch at the time that a “preliminary investigation appears to indicate that Ms. Abraham was unlawfully arrested in this case by the security staff at Grandmaster Recorders for an act that she did not commit,” adding that excessive force was apparent, “causing significant physical, emotional and mental injuries.”

He went on to threaten “civil and potentially criminal liabilities” against the eatery. “A citizen’s arrest is not without risks and dangers. Security staff clearly failed to exercise safety considerations when they decided to becomes the heroes of the night.”

Reporting by Nate Grant.