She’s growing up fast! Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) has welcomed three children with husband Cole DeBoer — but before she built a family with her man, she had daughter Aubree Lind with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind.

Chelsea and Adam welcomed Aubree in September 2009 while the MTV alum was living in North Dakota near her former flame, whom she met in high school. The proud mother was incredibly dedicated to her daughter but felt that Adam’s interest in their child was fleeting. The pair split in season 2 of 16 and Pregnant. In 2014, Chelsea began dating her now-husband, Cole.

Aubree has a great relationship with the traffic control specialist and legally took his last name in 2018. In September 2020, Cole revealed he was eager to adopt his wife’s first child. “I have no idea how you are already 11, but it has truly been a joy watching you grow up into the beautiful, kind and amazing young lady you are today,” he wrote to the preteen in honor of her birthday. “I love you and will forever be here for you.”

In the comments section, one fan wrote, “You have always shown up for her, Cole! It is admirable to watch you raise her and treat her like she is your own! I hope one day you are able to adopt her!” Cole replied, “I have my pen ready!” and included a smiley face emoji.

Two months later in November 2020, Chelsea and Cole revealed they would be leaving the show that made them household names. Later, the reality star told E! News that Aubree’s privacy was a major part of her decision to move on from Teen Mom 2. “There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time,” she told the outlet. “There came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be [feeling] like she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

On September 7, 2021, the happy family celebrated Aubree’s 12th birthday together.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Chelsea’s daughter Aubree’s transformation over the years!