Babe alert! Ashley Jones has never let the haters get to her, and now she’s showing the body-shamers who’s boss as she flaunts her fit figure. On Monday, March 30, the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star took to her Instagram Story to show off her tiny waist. She didn’t bother captioning the video or saying anything in it. Instead, she simply let the clip speak for itself.

Recently, however, 23-year-old Ashley had plenty to say as mom-shamers and trolls alike called her out. In early March, the MTV mama showed off a gleaming gold gown as she hit the club. When a commenter called the photo out, insisting it was “not flattering,” she clapped back. “But your profile pi—” the California native started before cutting herself off. “Nevermind.” In another interaction, she snapped back that she “sure did” think she looked good in the picture, no matter what anyone else had to say.

Just a few days later, another critic called the young mom “too skinny,” adding the face screaming in fear emoji to their comment. Though they added the caveat that “as long as [she’s] healthy,” there’s not a problem, Ashley didn’t appreciate them weighing in on her weight at all. “You would hate me for [to be coming] to your page and [saying], ‘[Too] fat, but I mean … obesity is always in,’” she wrote. “So leave me alone.” In another comment, she called the whole discussion “hella f–king rude” and questioned what’s wrong with people.

It doesn’t help that the mom of one is proud of her body after shedding 40 pounds in 2018 and 2019. The Teen Mom star shared her weight loss journey with fans after setting a goal to “lose 35 pounds” in February 2018. By November 2018, she’d more than completed that task, and by January 2019, she was snapping selfies that showed off her abs as she donned nothing more than leggings and a sports bra.

Her skimpy outfits have also been the subject of criticism, unfortunately. While celebrating her 23rd birthday over the March 28 weekend, she lamented not being able to take her planned trip to Miami. In lieu of an actual vacation, she decided to post throwback photos from a previous jaunt to Las Vegas. But when a fan called her “not worthy of being a role model” for young girls because of her bikini shots and party dresses, she wasn’t impressed. Instead of turning to snark, though, she simply turned up the sarcasm. “Awww, I love you, too,” she teased with heart emojis.