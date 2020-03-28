Clapping back! Ashley Jones isn’t here for criticism about whether or not she’s a good “role model” for Teen Mom fans. On Friday, March 27, the Young and Pregnant star shut down a troll who tried to call her out after she shared some sexy selfies and videos in bikinis. Though the coronavirus outbreak is keeping her in California instead of flying out to Miami for her birthday, the star decided to celebrate with throwback shots from a trip to Las Vegas. However, it seems a few fans didn’t approve.

Courtesy of Ashley Jones/Instagram

“I can’t wait ‘til Teen Mom decided you’re not worthy of being a [role] model to these [young] girls,” one commenter wrote after seeing the bikini shots and party outfits. Though fans rushed to her defense, Ashley, 22, wasn’t bothered by the insult. She simply shot back a sarcastic, “Awww, ❤️❤️❤️ I love you, too.”

But when another Instagram user told the MTV mama to “get over” herself and insisted she’s “not that hot,” she finally let loose. Sharing a barrage of emojis with tears of joy, she called out the troll. “Triggered as f–k,” she wrote.

Courtesy of Ashley Jones/Instagram

Ashley has a history of hitting back at not-so-friendly fans — especially when her appearance becomes a topic of conversation. In early March 2020, that meant shutting down commenters who criticized her for sharing a “not flattering” photo. After more than one Instagram user took aim at her outfit, she told them to take a look in the mirror. “But your profile pi …” she started before trailing off. “Nevermind.”

A few days later, the star came under fire for her figure. In January 2019, Ashley showed off a 40-pound weight loss, and as she posed in a smoking hot red dress, some thought she looked a little too slim. “Too skinny,” one Instagram user wrote, adding an emoji screaming in fear. “But as long as [you’re] healthy …” The mom challenged her commenter to consider how they’d feel if the roles were reversed.

“You would hate me for [coming] to your page and [saying], ‘[Too] fat, but I mean … obesity is always in,’” she wrote. “So leave me alone.” In a second comment, she added that talking about other people’s bodies is “hell f–king rude.” Maybe one day Ashley’s followers will learn to keep their critiques to themselves.