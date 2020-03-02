In her new photo from the club, Ashley Jones is looking fierce AF. However, not everyone thinks so. The Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star’s post received a lot of feedback — and when some of it was negative, she wasn’t about to take it lying down. After trolls criticized her look in the shot, she was quick to clap right back.

“This is not a flattering picture of yourself, let’s just be honest,” one Instagram user wrote in a seemingly deleted comment. They didn’t just call out the MTV mama’s outfit, though, they also called out her attitude. “You will not think that [because] you are all caught up in yourself,” they continued. “You are not all you think you are, [just saying].” Ashley, 22, fired back that she “sure did” think it was flattering — and still does. When another commenter agreed that it was “not a good pic,” she started to point out their hypocrisy. “But your profile pi … Nevermind,” she wrote back.

Courtesy of Ashley Siren/Instagram

Not everyone was a critic, though. Costar Kayla Sessler chimed in to note she thought her pal was looking good. In a complimentary comment, she wrote, “This hair is everything on you. 😩🙌🏼😍” Others noted that the star looked “fire” as usual, gushing over her new ‘do. The comments section was filled with heart-eyes emojis as well as comments about the mama’s banging body after her 40-pound weight loss in 2018 and 2019.

Most of the conversation, however, was about Ashley’s ex Bariki “Bar” Smith and whether or not they’re back together. “I hope she stays away from Bar! She can do so much better!!!” one commenter wrote. “She’s at Bar’s B-day party in this pic,” countered another with crying-laughing emojis. The star shut the speculation down, explaining that she and her baby daddy were both celebrating her cousin’s birthday.

The exes’ friendly status is nothing new. While chatting exclusively with In Touch in October 2019, the Young and Pregnant star opened up about the work the parents are doing to make sure that they’re on good terms with each other. “Bar will always be the father of my child,” she said. “I think we’re working our best to just be the best parents we can be.”