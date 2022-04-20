Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Lexi Tatman is living a quiet life in Colorado after being fired from the MTV reality series in January 2019.

Lexi and then-boyfriend Kyler Lopez were first introduced to fans during the first season of the Teen Mom spinoff. The teenage couple was pregnant with their first child and eventually welcomed a son Tobias in October 2017.

However, the teen mom was fired from the series after its freshman season. Scroll down to find out where the former reality star is now!

Courtesy of Lexi Tatman/Instagram

Are Lexi and Kyler Still Together?

Since their exit from the reality series, Lexi and Kyler have been going strong!

Though they struggled after welcoming Tobias, the pair have been together since middle school.

“Seven years ago, I was at an MHS football game, freezing my ass off with my best friend,” Lexi recalled in an October 2020 Instagram post. “Kyler came up and asked if I wanted a hug because I ‘looked cold’ … And that’s our origin story.”

Just days after their seventh anniversary, Kyler proposed in their hometown of Montrose, Colorado. While the couple have yet to tie the knot, Lexi said “yes to the dress” in April 2022.

“We’re going to the chapel and we’re gonna get married,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and her mom at David’s Bridal.

How Many Kids Does Lexi Tatman Have?

Fans watched as Lexi welcomed her first son Tobias with Kyler in October 2017. After her exit from the show, however, Lexi announced she and Kyler welcomed their second child together – despite never announcing that they were expecting.

On August 27, 2019, Lexi, 19 at the time, shared a sweet photo of the sleeping newborn via Instagram with the caption, “Jay Wolfe Lopez.” “Welcome to the world, little love,” she added.

What Does Lexi Do for a Living?

After deciding not to continue with mortuary school, Lexi decided to try her hand at nail technology.

In May 2020, she announced that she had completed her certification to become a nail technician.

“2020 was the wrong year to get my life together,” she jokingly wrote via Instagram alongside her graduation announcement. “I’m proud to say that I have completed nail school and officially am a certified nail tech.”

As for Kyler, in December 2021, the mother of two shared a photo of her fiancé after receiving his commercial driver’s license.

“The biggest congratulations to my sweet fiancé. He got his CDL, and I couldn’t be any more proud of him,” she shared with a photo of a celebratory big rig-themed cake.