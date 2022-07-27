Former Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Kayla Jones is living her best life in Maryland after being dropped from the MTV series before season three, part two began in June 2022.

Kayla and then-partner Makel were first introduced to Teen Mom fans during the third season of Young and Pregnant in September 2021. The high school sweethearts welcomed their daughter, Mecca, after Kayla became pregnant by a sperm donor. Their rocky relationship played out during the first half of season 3.

Though Kayla made an appearance during a July 2022 episode, the pair were ultimately not asked to return for the remainder of the season. Scroll down to find out where the former reality star is now!

Are Kayla and Makel Still Together?

Fans watched as Kayla and Makel navigated their complicated on-again, off-again relationship, as he began seeing other people. Kayla was very adamant that she did not want their daughter around other women and because Makel was living in another state with his girlfriend at the time, it became difficult for him to see Mecca.

“I’m worried about Makel bringing other girls around Mecca, but I know the way we fight about it also isn’t good for her, and I’m hoping talking to someone will help,” Kayla said during a confessional. Meeting her new counselor for the first time, Kayla admits she feels like she’s not able to “say things correctly” when expressing her concerns to Makel, especially amid the arguing, name-calling, and “disrespect” that goes back and forth when they’re on “bad terms.”

The former couple have since moved on and appear to be coparenting their daughter.

How Many Kids Does Kayla Jones Have?

Kayla welcomed her first child, daughter Mecca, in September 2018, with then-partner Makel.

In February, she announced via Instagram that she was expecting her second child. “From the moment I knew you would be arriving I was in complete awe, couldn’t believe it and battled within,” she wrote alongside a video of her gender reveal. “I already enjoy being a mom no matter how hard it may get and now I have the chance to add another little princess, my second princess into the world with nothing but love.”

While opening up to former costars Kiaya Elliott and Rachel Beaver during the July 26 episode, Kayla admitted that the news “kind of crushed Makel.”

“We haven’t been together for two years,” she said. “So it’s like, I’m gonna move on.”

Kayla went on to explain that she and the father are not in a relationship and that he prefers to stay off camera. “We were dealing with each other for months, but it was never like [real],” she explained. “It just happened.”

She welcomed daughter Palar in June 2022.