They’re back! Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant returns for another season of drama and, this time, the moms will be joining forces for the first time ever as they head to Los Angeles. Scroll down for everything we know about the season 4 premiere of the Teen Mom spinoff.

Who Is on the ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Cast?

Fans were first introduced to Kayla Sessler and Brianna Jaramillo during season 1 of the MTV spinoff series. Kayla welcomed son Izaiah with ex-boyfriend Stephan Alexander, while Brianna gave birth to a baby boy named Braeson, whom she coparented with ex Danae Hudson until their split.

Courtesy of Madisen Beith/Instagram

Rachel Beaver and Kiaya Elliott were added to the cast during the second season, after Jade Cline and Lexi Tatman’s exits. Rachel shares daughter Hazelee with ex-boyfriend Drew Brooks, while Kiaya shares son Amour with former fling X’Zayveon Gambrell, though she coparents their son with girlfriend Teazha.

Madisen Beith joined the series during its third season, following Ashley Jones’ move to Teen Mom 2. She shares daughter Camille with her ex-boyfriend, Christian.

What Can We Expect from ‘Young & Pregnant’ Season 4?

MTV released a teaser trailer for the upcoming season, and to say there will be no shortage of drama would be an understatement.

“For the first time, the moms of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant are coming together,” the trailer said while showing the girls uniting in Los Angeles and opening up to each other during their “group getaway.”

“There’s so much drama going on back home,” Kayla, who had an abortion during the third season, told Brianna while sitting with their feet in a pool. “This gives us time to, like, focus on us.” In addition to Izaiah, 4, Kayla also shares 2-year-old daughter Ariah with boyfriend Luke Davis.

Last season, fans saw Luke’s family confront Kayla about possible cheating allegations in a heated disagreement, causing major drama for the couple.

It appears that issue is not behind them as Kayla questions her boyfriend’s mother in the new trailer. “If Luke’s not mad, then why are you guys mad at me?” she asked.

However, the couple seem to be in a better place, as Luke is seen getting down on one knee!

As for Kaiya, whose baby’s father has been in prison since her pregnancy, she turned to Rachel for a listening ear. “Zay is coming home in the next 30 days,” she told her castmate. X’Zayveon is set to make his MTV debut this season following his release.

Back home, Madisen is seen telling her father that she has no interest in going on birth control. “The pull-out method has gotten us this far,” she said, shortly before the scene cuts to two positive pregnancy tests. “I’m freaking the f–k out,” she cried to the camera.

When Is the ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Season 4 Premiere?

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant season 4 is shaping up to be the most dramatic season yet. You can catch all the drama, including a pregnancy and an engagement, when it premieres on MTV on Tuesday, June 28.