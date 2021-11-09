Take That, Haters! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Responding to Body-Shamers Over the Years

When it comes to the cast of Teen Mom, many of the stars have proven they are not going to let body-shamers destroy their self-confidence.

Over the years, several of the notable franchise cast members have spoken out about the cruel and unnecessary remarks they are subject to on social media, making a point to stand against those individuals trying to bring them down.

From Kailyn Lowry to Leah Messer and Mackenzie McKee, there have been a few current stars in particular that have posted about how they deal with the comments bashing them online.

Former MTV stars like Jenelle Evans have also clapped back at the critics who cast judgments on their physical appearance.

Back in March 2020, Jenelle admitted it can be difficult to let go of the criticism especially when it feels overwhelming. “Sometimes, it gets to you really bad,” Jenelle said on an episode of the “Dumb Blonde” podcast. “You have to ignore all of it. You literally have to put down your phone and focus on something else.”

Later in the year, Mackenzie shared a powerful message about self-love while responding to a troll on Instagram, who rudely claimed, “You have no shape, put some meat on your body!”

“I have a shape called happiness. God made us all unique and special,” the Teen Mom OG star wrote in response to the social media user. “It’s what’s on the inside that matters the most and I’m in a better place [than] I’ve been in in a long time. God loves you and thinks your body is perfect as well. Have a blessed day.”

More recently, Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska addressed the comments she often sees about her eldest daughter, Aubree, shared with ex Adam Lind.

“I know you guys feel like you know Aubree. Someone was like, ‘We’re all her aunties,’ and I thought that was so cute, but I do have one thing I don’t like. It makes me sick, honestly, when people comment on her body,” the former 16 & Pregnant star shared during a Q&A session on Instagram, adding, “She’s an 11, almost 12-year-old girl, and I don’t know why people feel like they can comment on her body in any way shape or form.”

And clearly, she’s not the only one upset over the comments.

Scroll through the gallery to see Teen Mom stars responding to body-shamers.