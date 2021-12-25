It’s that time of year! Stars from the Teen Mom franchise shared every step of their family’s journey on the hit MTV series — and some fans have followed their stories for more than a decade! As families prepare to gather and celebrate Christmas and the 2021 holidays with their closest loved ones, In Touch exclusively caught up with stars of Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant to learn more about their festive holiday plans.

For Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, the holiday season can be a little stressful as a mom of four boys — especially as she shares custody with their fathers. She shares Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux and Romello with ex Chris Lopez. During a November episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast, Kailyn revealed that she doesn’t spend Christmas with her kids, finding it was easier for them to each spend the holiday with their fathers.

“It was stressing me out to have one back by 4 o’clock, one back by 7 o’clock, and even though the custody orders say the same thing, it was almost like, OK, that’s like a default,” she explained. “We tried to agree on other things that would work and I just couldn’t make it work to the point that everyone was actually happy about it.”

She shocked fans again when she revealed that because of their arrangement, she does not buy her four sons Christmas presents.

“I have gone over this so many times, but I got tired of fighting with the dads about Christmas and gave it up. Every time I got the kids for Christmas, my other family members were on opposite years with their families/kids and we started doing big vacations about five years ago. So Christmas can be with their dads and they don’t have to worry about splitting it. And they look forward to our family vacation every year,” she wrote via an Instagram Q&A on December 17. “My kids don’t want or need for anything and I’m thankful for that. Maybe one day we will celebrate without gifts on another day.”

Kail’s fellow Teen Mom costars also have holiday and Christmas traditions of their own. Keep scrolling below to find out how your fave Teen Mom 2, Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant stars are celebrating Christmas 2021.