Baby No. 4 hasn’t officially made his Instagram debut just yet, but Kailyn Lowry gave fans a sneak peek at her newborn son in a new photo. Snapping a shot of one of her “thriving” new plants, the Teen Mom 2 star featured a glimpse of the 1-week-old in the reflection of a window as she carried him around. The picture the MTV mama posted on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 4, was from the “first time” she’d been downstairs since giving birth on Thursday, July 30.

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

After laying low for a few days in order to enjoy her time with her infant son in peace, Kail, 28, shared her happy news with fans. “No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love,” the mom of four told E! News on August 3. “I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.” One day later, she shared another update on her Story as she revealed she was happy and healthy at home — and drinking her placenta in a smoothie.

While eagle-eyed fans are keeping tabs on Kail’s social accounts, those in the know aren’t holding their breath for a name announcement anytime soon. After giving birth to son Lux with ex Chris Lopez in August 2017, she took two full months to find the right moniker. She nicknamed him Baby Lo during the early months of her pregnancy, but didn’t settle on “Lux Russell” until October 2017. Though she’s shared baby name ideas for her fourth son, it’s possible she’ll take just as long to ensure she makes the perfect pick.

Of course, she already knows what last name the little boy will take, and that’s Lowry. While all three of Kail’s older sons initially took their fathers’ names, she later changed baby No. 3’s last name to Lowry. By November 2017, she’d filed the legal paperwork, and though dad Chris, 26, contested it in court, Lux officially became a Lowry in April 2018.

His father wasn’t exactly a fan — he was even still throwing major shade at his son’s mom in February 2020. “It’s not about what it says on a piece of paper. … It’s about these moments right here. It’s in his blood. LopezBoys4L,” he captioned a video of the toddler calling himself Lux Lopez. “You heard him, LOL,” Chris continued. “Yeaaahh.”