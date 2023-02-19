Teen Mom 2 alum Ryan Edwards returned to social media to share a selfie following his recent arrest for violating a protective order against wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer).

Ryan, 35, took to Instagram in the early hours on Sunday, February 19, to share a bathroom selfie. While the photo was posted without a caption, the former reality star changed his Instagram bio to read, “Just hurt” with a bandaged heart emoji.

Followers were quick flood the comments section of his latest post pointing out some seemingly disturbing details within the photo.

“What’s the white powder lined on the counter top? If I’m wrong I’m wrong [sic],” one person commented, while another pointed out what appeared to be bullets. “Hide the gun clip and bullets. Sure [probation officer] wouldn’t approve,” the comment read.

“Puffy hand syndrome … white powder? And a gun clip,” yet another follower wrote.

According to PubMed.gov, Puffy hand syndrome is an unrecognized complication of intravenous drug abuse. This painless syndrome appears during or after a long period of drug addiction.

The Tennessee native has suffered from substance abuse for years and previously opened up to Dr. Drew Pinsky during a Teen Mom 2 reunion special, telling the addiction medicine specialist that his issues “started out with painkillers.”

“I don’t know what made me start using heroin, I can’t remember why I did but I did and once I did, I never went back to doing anything else,” he said during a September 2019 episode. “Mackenzie asked me what it’s like and I describe it as living in a cage and you can’t do anything, you can’t go anywhere, you can’t travel, it’s awful. Unfortunately, I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, I can’t say I’ll be sober for the rest of my life, I don’t know that. I’d love to be and I’m willing to do whatever it’s going to take.”

Ryan’s return to social media comes just one week after he was arrested and charged with violating a protective order on February 10.

According to police officers in Hamilton County, Tennessee, the former reality star made threats against Mackenzie, 26, during a heated phone conversation prior to his arrest. During the phone conversation, recorded by his wife, Ryan can be heard telling Mackenzie, “What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly,” after she said she no longer wanted to be with him.

According to the paperwork, Mackenzie “interpreted this as a legitimate threat on her life.” At the time of the arrest, officers discovered that Ryan was in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Ryan and Mackenzie share two children, son Jagger and daughter Stella. The metal fabricator is also father to 14-year-old Bentley, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout. Mackenzie also has a son, Hudson, from a previous relationship.