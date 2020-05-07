She may have her concerns about Ryan Edwards, but Maci Bookout McKinney is still tight with her ex’s family. While speaking exclusively with In Touch, the Teen Mom OG star reveals she and son Bentley’s grandparents, Larry and Jen Edwards, have a “really strong” coparenting relationship. Though there have “been bumps in the road,” she trusts them to always do what’s right for her son.

“We have a really good relationship,” Maci, 28, says. “I’ve always coparented with them. … Even through the tough times and the hard times, they’ve always supported me, and we’ve maintained a really strong relationship and bond with each other.”

Though the Teen Mom star previously shared Ryan’s sobriety is not a subject she talks about with his family, she knows Bentley is in good hands even when she has concerns. “We know that Bentley is the top priority,” she says. “Us having and maintaining a good relationship is definitely in his best interest. … We all just see the bigger picture, but we also don’t … just look over or minimize the day-to-day things.”

That doesn’t mean the adults in Bentley’s life always see eye to eye, however. In a recent episode of the MTV show, Maci and the Edwards crew had differing opinions when the topic of private school came up. Though the mom of three balked at the cost, her husband, Taylor McKinney, reminded her Larry and Jen said they’d chip in. Still, she wasn’t convinced.

“I think they’ve told Bentley that too, but if you’re asking me if I’m going to bring that up? Absolutely not,” Maci said on the show. “It’s just ridiculous to me. Who wants to pay $12,000? Not me.” However, she’d previously made a deal with the 11-year-old that, if he raised his grades, they could talk about it — and he definitely put in the work.

Bentley’s grades and test scores proved to his parents that their money would be well spent if they did send him to private school, and they agreed. Maci and Taylor still had some homework of their own when it came to checking out the school and working out a plan, but it’s clear when Bentley has a dream, his whole family is going to come together to help him make it happen.