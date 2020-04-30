The shade! Farrah Abraham is calling out MTV for “wrongfully” firing her in a new TikTok with daughter Sophia. On Wednesday, April 29, the two Abraham women took to social media to recreate that iconic moment when Teen Mom OG executive producer Morgan J. Freeman confronted her on the show in January 2018. But as they lip-synced the words from the scene — with Farrah playing herself and Sohpia taking on Freeman’s role — the mom added a few new snarky comments.

“Wrongfully fired by a male on Teen Mom … This is how [women] are wrongfully fired every day,” Farrah, 28, wrote. At the point where the producer claimed she has “very little empathy or compassion for other people,” she added, “Lies, lies, lies.” She also accused him of “cutting a woman [down] with [his] own negative opinions.” She continued, “I’m the only one out of 10 [stars] who overcame the struggles of teen pregnancy.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The brunette beauty also shared the video on Instagram, where she added an additional caption. “Nothing like a great #teenmom cameo on TikTok. Maybe this is why the ratings tanked even with everyone stuck at home, sports canceled [and] CBS can’t save it.” Farrah dedicated the clip to “all wrongfully fired who are overachievers,” writing, “This is a sign others can’t grow with you [and] respect you. Cheers, moms. Thank you, next.”

This isn’t the first time the 16 & Pregnant alum shaded the TV series and network. In October 2017, she lashed out after claiming she was fired from the show. “Sad such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent on the show because of women-hating, sex-shaming, hate crimes, selfish, Weinstein company power trip behaviors against a professional hard working, honest mother,” she told fans.

A day later, she took to Instagram to claim production walked that decision back. Confirming she wasn’t leaving the show, she called the whole stunt a “hate crime,” slamming Freeman personally. “Viacom Legal confirms I have not been fired, I have not breached my contract,” she said.

By February 2018, she really was done with the franchise. “I stand up for what is right so we all can be treated better and have a better world. If you want to continue this bad cycle, then stay away from me and my family. Start treating people better. … Stop impacting generations with the hateful culture. It’s wrong and will always be wrong.”

However, the series hinted it was actually Farrah’s decision to walk away. “We respect Farrah’s decision to pursue other endeavors,” the media conglomerate said in a statement. “We wish her the best.”