Welcome to the family! Teen Mom OG couple Taylor Selfridge and Cory Wharton revealed the name of their daughter, Mila Mae Wharton, on Tuesday, April 28 — and her moniker has a sweet meaning.

“I want to WELCOME you guys all to Mila Mae Wharton 4/22/20 9:17 p.m.,” Cory shared on Instagram.

Her beautiful name actually has a very special meaning. Mila is of Russian origin and means “gracious” or “dear,” according to nameberry.com. Her middle name, “Mae,” is an English name and means “bitter or pearl.”

“After a 22-hour labor, Mila Mae Wharton was born. I’m now surrounded by all QUEENS,” Cory gushed in his baby name announcement. “I’m so blessed to be in this position and I’m so thankful that in a time like this I was allowed in the room and I got to cut the umbilical cord,” he expressed.

Cory’s girlfriend, Taylor, couldn’t wait to meet her little girl. On Monday, April 20, the 25-year-old revealed she was attending her “last doctor appointment” before her daughter arrived. “I just wanna see my baby! We haven’t seen her little face for two months. I’m 39 weeks and five days [along],” the model captioned a photo of her ultrasound.

As for Cory, who is already the father of 3-year-old daughter Ryder, he was elated to welcome another little girl into his life. “We are having the baby tomorrow!!!!!!” the 29-year-old tweeted just two day before her birth. According to his Instagram Story, Cory revealed Taylor will be induced at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21. “The reason that she wants to get induced is so that I’m still allowed to be in the room with her,” he explained.

Cory and Taylor first met on season 1 of Ex on the Beach. They briefly dated after filming the reality show until they went their separate ways. They reconnected in February 2019 and announced their pregnancy in October.

Thankfully, Cory’s daughter with ex Cheyenne Floyd can’t wait to have a new playmate. “She was excited from the beginning … [and understands] that there’s a baby in Taylor’s tummy and that she’s a [big] sister,” Cheyenne, 27, exclusively told In Touch in early April.

Although filling an older sibling role will be new for the tot, her mom said she’s used to having a baby around the house. “Ryder has grown up with Baaz, my nephew. We all live together, so she saw my sister go through her pregnancy. So she’s been around people [who] are pregnant and [has seen] a baby when they’re an infant, and Baaz is 1 now,” the proud mama explained. “So it wasn’t hard for her to understand.” Thankfully, Ryder is “definitely ready” and “knows what to do” when she’s in the company of a newborn baby.

As for Taylor, Cheyenne has a feeling she will be a great mother after seeing her with her own daughter. “She’s really good with Ryder, Ryder loves her,” she admitted.

Congratulations to the newest Teen Mom parents!