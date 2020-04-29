As Teen Mom OG airs her late mother’s final days, Mackenzie McKee shares exactly what kind of legacy Angie Douthit left behind. In an exclusive interview with In Touch, she reveals she hopes her mom taught the show’s viewers “how important it is to be kind.”

“The first thing she said is, ‘Always be kind,’” Mackenzie, 25, says. “She was always a kind person. And I know this is so blunt, but I’m terrified of dying and no one having anything good to say about me because I was rude, I was a thief, I was this, I was that. I did all these bad things. And she always said, ‘It’s how you live your dash.’”

The saying refers to a poem called “The Dash” by Linda Ellis, which examines all of the meaning held in “that little line” between birth dates and death dates on tombstones. The poem emphasizes “what matters is how we live and love and how we spend our dash,” and that’s something Angie believed in. Now, it’s also a lesson Mackenzie is doing her best to continue sharing with fans.

“It’s not how many days you’re given. It’s how you live your dash,” she explains. “And she, I mean, obviously was powerful and left an impact. And so it made me start wanting to [think about] what do I want people to remember [about] me if I were to die tomorrow. We’re not promised tomorrow. We’re not promised next year, and we’re not promised another second. And so it’s really time to start being kind and making an impact and loving and living the way that God intended us to live.”

The MTV mama knows Angie was a beautiful example of that, no matter how little of her story she got to share on the Teen Mom franchise. “That’s the one thing I hope that people learn from her,” the mom of three continues. “And that God’s plan isn’t our plan. … His plan wasn’t for her to live. We wanted his plan to be that she was going to be healed, and it wasn’t his plan. And that’s OK. We’re all making it.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.