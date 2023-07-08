Unbothered. Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) made a rare social media appearance amid her estranged husband Ryan Edwards’ prison sentence.

“Me when someone says I deserved every bit of what happened,” Mack, 26, wrote over a selfie video shared via TikTok on Thursday, July 6. “Bitches be like, ‘Um, I heard something about you,’” she mouthed over the viral sound.

“Uh, OK cool. Go hear it again, Debbie. I don’t give a f–k,” she continued, adding the caption, “Plz go hear it again.”

The mother of three – who shares children Stella and Jagger with the former reality star and son Hudson with ex Zachary Stephens – received a slew of mixed feelings from followers and MTV viewers as her comments section was flooded with opinions.

“I think they were just saying you allowed it and knew he was an addict and blamed it on everybody else while lying about it. Lmao,” one person wrote. “You definitely didn’t deserve that , but you definitely knew who u married [sic],” another added, while another chimed in to say, “Definitely not deserved. Now -Stating you had no idea until after marriage though … it was broadcasted everyone knows you knew. [sic]”

Mackenzie has been keeping a low profile in recent months following cheating allegations made against her by the former 16 & Pregnant star.

“Take wife down off this,” Ryan, 35, commented under a photo of the couple in January. “I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys [sic].”

He continued, “Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don you know what happens when u lay with dogs? … wait look who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing [sic].”

After weeks of back and forth, including Ryan’s February 10 arrest for violating a protective order, Mack filed for divorce on February 27. The Tennessee native was arrested again on March 1 for stalking Mackenzie and yet again on April 7 for harassment.

While his charges of stalking, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a protection order stemming from his March arrest were later dropped, Ryan was ordered to complete six months in rehab. After checking himself out of an Austin, Texas, facility after less than two weeks, the MTV alum was sentenced to one year in prison on April 20. He is due back in court on Wednesday, July 12.