Reflecting? Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer shared a cryptic quote via her Instagram Stories after her ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley’s house drama made headlines.

“People who get mad when you speak up are the ones who benefited most when you stayed quiet,” the message read, which Leah, 30, posted on Saturday, November 5.

Just one day prior, a source exclusively told In Touch that the U.S. Army Officer, 25, “pocketed” the money that the MTV personality gave him as a down payment for the home, which Jaylan purchased in April, In Touch confirmed at the time. He was the sole owner of the West Virginia abode, since Leah’s name was not included on the deed.

Jaylan received a mortgage offered via a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs program, a.k.a. a VA loan, for the full price of the house. However, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website, a down payment is not needed for a VA loan “as long as the sales price isn’t higher than the home’s appraised value.”

Courtesy of Leah Messer/Instagram

“I’m not sure 100 percent how it went down, because I don’t think Leah knows,” the insider close to the former pair said on Friday, November 4. “He had told Leah he needed a down payment on the house, and I’m 99 percent sure she now knows there was no down payment on the house.”

On April 1, Jaylan gushed about the new home he bought in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Proud to be a first-time homeowner!” the former NASA employee wrote at the time. “I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home. Surprise! [Leah Messer] I’m proud of you for selling your first home, and so, I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home.”

He continued, “I can’t wait to build, grow and create generational wealth, legacy and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up!”

Over the next few weeks, the duo shared sweet clips and photos of Leah’s daughters’ reactions to their new place. The reality TV star shares twins Aleeah and Aliannah with ex-husband Corey Simms and Addie with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

On August 20, Leah and Jaylan announced their engagement. However, they split less than two months later.

“They went to an attorney, he has his own attorney now for legal stuff, they mutually agreed to separate,” the source explained to In Touch, referring to their split.

The insider also noted that despite going their separate ways, Jaylan let Leah keep the house, but she had to “sign an NDA [saying she] cannot discuss [their] breakup.”