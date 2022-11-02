Holding grudges? Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer seemingly shaded her ex-fiancée Jaylan Mobley three weeks after they called off their engagement.

Leah, 30, took to TikTok on Wednesday, November 2, to post a video of herself walking and smiling at the camera. “I asked my friends to send me a video of them snatching a plate from my ex,” text on the screen read as she zoomed in on her face.

Several clips followed of the MTV star’s friends aggressively taking plates off of tables, while some of the women even pushed the plates off the separate tables.

Leah posted the video just three weeks after she announced she called off her engagement to Jaylan, 25, on October 11.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” the former couple said in a joint statement to In Touch. “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends.”

Courtesy of Leah Messer/Instagram

Leah previously revealed that the U.S. Army Officer popped the question in August during their one-year anniversary trip to Costa Rica.

Months before the proposal, the pair took a major step in their relationship by purchasing a new house together in April. At the time, In Touch exclusively revealed that the house was bought in Jaylan’s name.

While Jaylan was spotted moving his belongings out of the house in October, Leah is expected to remain in the home with her daughters Aliannah and Aleeah, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Corey Simms, and Adalyn, whom she shares with her second ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Before confirming their engagement, Leah exclusively spoke to In Touch about how her daughters adjusted to living with Jaylan. “It just happened naturally,” she said during a video interview in August. “I think that if it would’ve happened any other way, maybe we would’ve reevaluated everything and talked to each other about it.”

She also shared her thoughts on having kids with Jaylan. “All I know is that we love each other and at the end of the day, that’s the foundation I wanna set for our relationship, my kids, our future kids,” the West Virginia native said. “And that’s kinda where we’re at.”