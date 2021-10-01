Following in their footsteps! Several of your favorite kids from the Teen Mom franchise look just like their famous reality TV moms, so it may come as no surprise that they sometimes dress like them too.

Viewers got to see many of the OG franchise stars’ milestone moments growing up on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant, which gave an intimate look into the lives of teenagers as they navigated adolescence while facing unplanned pregnancies.

Stars like Chelsea Houska, Farrah Abraham, Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout McKinney had to grow up fast and go from high school students to first-time moms.

After learning what it took to become a parent and documenting their hardships on TV, several of the cast members said they were committed to becoming the best version of themselves for their children and for their own personal growth.

“There was a comment yesterday on somebody’s Instagram and it was like, ‘These girls are almost 30, get them off TV’ or whatever,” Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry said on an episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast in January 2021, telling listeners there is a misconception surrounding stars from the show.

“I actually commented back and said, ‘Teen motherhood doesn’t just stop when you turn 20. There’s [the] aftermath. There’s so much more of a story that goes on after you become a teen parent,'” she explained. “‘Things are harder later on. The statistics are against you still. Even beyond those teen years, there’s so much more … there’s so much more to be said; there’s still so much story to be told.'”

Similar to Kailyn, who has expanded her brand with numerous businesses, Chelsea has also launched her own Aubree Says baby gear collection in honor of her eldest daughter, Aubree. The South Dakota resident is also proud of the relationship she has with her husband, Cole DeBoer.

“There’s always the comments that are like, ‘She’s pregnant again?!’… I think a lot of people still consider or think of us as being these young or teen moms,” the MTV star told Entertainment Tonight in August 2020. “Did you see the one where someone said to keep my legs closed or something? I was like, I mean, I’m married so … It just cracks me up,” Chelsea added. “People just don’t realize that we are almost 30, I think, and married and we’re not teenagers anymore.”

Scroll down to see photos of Teen Mom kids twinning with their mothers!