A little hiatus. Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans announced she will be taking a step back from Instagram, Twitter and Facebook after her split from estranged husband, David Eason, following his arrest for assault.

“I made a statement on my Facebook page regarding the situation for anyone that is interested in what I had to say about this — I’ll be taking a short break from social media as well to collect my thoughts and focus on my kids. Just need a few days [heart emoji],” Jenelle, 28, wrote via Twitter on Saturday, June 13.

David was arrested on Friday, June 12, after an alleged altercation that took place at the former couple’s home in North Carolina. The incident started when Jenelle arrived at the house with two male friends to “collect some of her belongings” after she and David, 31, broke up, according to Celebernation.

But things got heated between David and one of Jenelle’s friends and they got into a fight over David’s misplaced truck keys. At one point, David allegedly “pistol-whipped” one of Jenelle’s friends during the altercation.

The former reality star was arrested around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night and was placed in custody at the Columbus County Detention Center. His bond was originally set for $15,000. He was later released on unsecured bond under the condition that he will show up to his court hearing on July 6, In Touch confirmed.

“I’m shaking and saddened by this, its time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere,” the JE Cosmetics founder told the outlet in a statement. “I’m upset how everything ended up and wish the situation was taken in a more serious manner, I didn’t agree with the unsecured bond.”

Courtesy Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Together, Jenelle and David share five children — Jenelle is a mom to 10-year-old son Jace from her previous relationship with Andrew Lewis, 5-year-old son Kaiser from her previous relationship with Nathan Griffith and she and David share 3-year-old daughter Ensley together. David is a dad to 12-year-old daughter Maryssa 6-year-old son Kaden, both from previous relationships. Jenelle and David only have custody of Kaiser, Maryssa and Ensley. Jenelle confirmed via a statement on Facebook that she and her children were not harmed during the incident.

The former couple started dating in 2015 and tied the knot in September 2017. They briefly separated in October 2019, but reconciled in March. Before their second breakup, Jenelle exclusively told In Touch she and David were interested in marriage counseling to work through the problems in their relationship that led to their first split. “We want to look into it,” she said at the time.