She’s “back”! Teen Mom 2 alum Leah Messer revealed how she’s dating again following her messy split from ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley.

“Tonight, I decided to court myself on a date, a solo date, just me and myself and I,” Leah, 30, said in an Instagram video shared on Saturday, April 1. “And let me just say, I had the best f—king night of my life. I really did, and … everyone knows that I had a breakup in what was it, October of last year? And I thought that it would take me a second.”

The MTV personality then explained that she was “in the best place of [her] life” when she “went into that relationship” with Jaylan, 25, adding that she “thought [she] would never get back” to that feeling following their breakup.

“I thought that I would never get back to that place,” Leah continued. “And tonight, I’m back. I’m back! I’m back, and I’m back, better than ever. I took myself on a date, and it felt so good! It felt so f—king good. Like, I don’t need anybody’s company.”

Although the reality TV star admitted that she loves “the attention of being courted and [being] taken care of,” Leah emphasized her newfound happiness now that she loves taking herself out.

Courtesy of Leeshia Lee; Leah Messer/Instagram (Inset)

“So, I just wanted to say, ladies, single women, whatever — court yourself,” Leah concluded. “Even if I’m in a relationship, one thing I’m not gonna forget is to court myself, to take care of myself. I think that oftentimes, we get into relationships, and we forget that. I did. I’m guilty of it. And I wish maybe I wouldn’t have. And I think [tonight], I showed me, ‘What have you been doing this whole time?” I’m so happy with my own company.”

Previously, Leah’s general manager, Nicole Stegall, exclusively told In Touch that Leah has been “doing great” and “her bounce back game is like no other.”

“Her confidence is back and better than ever. She’s happy. The kids are happy,” Nicole added on February 3, referring to Leah’s three daughters, twins Aliannah and Aleeah Simms and Adalynn Calvert. The former 16 and Pregnant star shares Aliannah and Aleeah, both 13, with ex-husband Corey Simms, and Adalynn, 9, with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

Leah and Jaylan called it quits in October 2022 just two months after announcing their engagement.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” the exes shared in a joint statement to In Touch at the time. “We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship. So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for each other.”

Despite the positive words that the U.S. Army officer and the Teen Mom franchise star shared, fans watched drama between them unfold through the end of 2022 after a source exclusively told In Touch that Jaylan “pocketed” the money that Leah gave him to purchase their home in Charleston, West Virginia.

In December 2022, Leah claimed via her Instagram Stories that Jaylan had been “lying” to her about the house deed details, to which he responded by tweeting, “I did add you to the deed. You know that when we got back, they called me and told me why you couldn’t be added to the deed. They keep call records. We had that conversation together … and it had not yet been ‘recorded’ for the reason why you couldn’t be added.”