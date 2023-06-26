Sweet reunion. Teen Mom star Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) opened up about visiting her eldest daughter, Carly ​Davis, whom she and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, placed for adoption at birth.

“Had an amazing visit with our girl. She’s funny, kind, SMART, goofy and STUNNING,” Catelynn, 31, captioned a black and white photo of her, Tyler, 31, and Carly, 14, walking with ​their ​younger daughters Novalee, 8, Vaeda, 4, and Rya, 22 months via Instagram on Sunday, June 25.

The MTV personality went on to admit that “adoption is hard and saying goodbye time and time again is soooo hard!!!!”

“But seeing all of our girls together, getting to know Carly deeper and deeper each time and being with all four of our daughters is truly such a blessing!!!!” Catelynn concluded alongside the hashtags adoption, love you and my girls.

Tyler then took to the comments section to express his gratitude for the reunion, stating that seeing “all of my beautiful girls is truly indescribable.”

“The amount of pure organic love is overwhelming, almost to the point of being unbearable at times. She’s so smart. She’s so kind. She’s so goofy & her laughing face is imprinting & infectious,” Tyler wrote about Carly. “Her parents have done such an amazing job raising her! It’s pure magic watching her play with her sisters because all you hear are echoing laughs & all you see are tons of hugs!”

The reality star noted that his daughters have an “unmistakable connection” and called it “pure transcendental magic.”

Fans were first introduced to Catelynn and Tyler when they made their reality TV debut during season 1 of 16 & Pregnant ​in 2009. At the time, the then-teens were expecting their first child and ultimately chose Brandon and Teresa Davis to be Carly’s adoptive parents and have an open adoption.

The couple continued to appear on Teen Mom, where fans watched ​Catelynn and Tyler navigate their relationship with the ​​Davises as they chose to keep Carly off of television.

Catelynn reflected on the reunion just one day after her father, David Lowell, shared footage via Instagram of three of his granddaughters walking hand in hand. “Big sister love,” he wrote over the clip with a red heart emoji.

In the clips, the teen looked all grown up as she wore a pink skirt and T-shirt while walking through the park during her trip to Michigan.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

While Catelynn and Tyler – who tied the knot in 2015 – aren’t able to see Carly often, they have made it clear that they’re always thinking of her. In May, they wished her a happy birthday by sharing rare photos of the birthday girl.

“14 years ago this amazing little girl was born!” Catelynn captioned several throwback snapshots via Instagram on May 18. “Gosh if she only knew how many people she has touched and changed. Happy Birthday Carly. We love you so much!!!”