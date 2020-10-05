She’s grown up in the limelight. Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer shut down plastic surgery rumors after MTV shared a throwback clip from her time on 16 & Pregnant to promote the new season, premiering on Tuesday, October 6.

“Ten years ago, we met Leah Messer as a 17-year-old from West Virginia pregnant with twins. Watch how she reacted when she sat down and watched her TV debut,” the tweet read on Monday, October 5, showing a side-by-side comparison of what the TV personality looked like then and now at age 28 in the nostalgic clip.

In the comments section, several fans noted how “different” her appearance is these days. Instead of letting the rumor mill go into overdrive, Leah cleared the air and confirmed she has not gone under the knife to change her look.

“I have not had surgery peoplesss,” Leah replied. “However, I have most definitely done a 180 on how I choose to diet and live my life. And I feel like it finally shows! My extensions are out, and I lightened up on the eye makeup too. #JustBeYou.”

Moments after, the mom of three shared another message letting her followers know she has no qualms with people that do decide to undergo cosmetic procedures. “Not saying that I’m not all about some fresh Botox either … Girl. Be. You! Do You! When is the next Botox party? I’m coming!” Leah posted, adding, “[By the way], this pandemic is the reason why I no longer have extensions.”

In the clip shared by MTV, Leah reflected on her experience welcoming twins with now ex-husband Corey Simms back in 2009.

“Most girls in my family were getting pregnant at 13,” the star said in hindsight, revealing it made her mature at a quick pace. “For me, it was like ‘oh, I’ve got this.’ And then seeing all the feedback from everyone when it did air on television, I was definitely like ‘oh wow. I need to really evaluate being pregnant at 17.'”

She went on to welcome daughter Adalynn with her second husband Jeremy Calvert in 2013. Leah admitted she didn’t remember the last time she watched 16 & Pregnant until recently, but revealed her daughters Aliannah and Aleeah have both seen clips on YouTube and love watching some of the sweet moments.

Season 6 of 16 & Pregnant will premiere on MTV on Tuesday, October 6 at 9/8c.