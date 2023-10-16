Kailyn Lowry made a meal out of her placenta just days after the Teen Mom 2 alum finally confirmed that she had welcomed baby No. 5.

Kailyn, 31, took to Instagram on October 16 to share a video of herself mixing the placenta up in a blender as part of a smoothie. “This was the second time I got to work with @lancasterplacentaco,” she captioned the clip. There was also an image of the final product, a fruit smoothie, served in a mason jar with a straw, as well as a fairly graphic shot of the placenta before it was blended.

Back in 2020, Kailyn also made a placenta smoothie after giving birth to her fourth child, son Creed. She blended the placenta with fresh fruit and almond milk and said she “couldn’t taste [it] at all.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

There is no evidence that eating placenta after giving birth has any health benefits, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, many celebrities have hopped on the trend of eating their placenta, claiming that it prevents postpartum depression.

Kailyn’s placenta confession comes just three days after she confirmed the birth of her fifth child, a son named Rio. Although Kailyn and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, welcomed Rio in the fall of 2022, the reality star kept tight-lipped about her little one until the October 13 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast was released.

In addition to Rio, Kailyn also has a son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin, and two sons, Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez. Kailyn has been dating Elijah since 2022 after meeting as neighbors in Delaware. They confirmed their relationship during a June 2022 episode of her podcast.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Meanwhile, fans have begun to speculate that Kailyn and Elijah may be continuing to expand their family. Recent online chatter has fans buzzing that Kailyn could possibly be pregnant with twins. While a rep for the MTV star did not respond to In Touch’s request for comment, fans think that she looks to be sporting a baby bump in recent paparazzi photos, and have pointed out that her belly looks larger than during her previous pregnancies. Kailyn has also noticeably not been sharing full body shots on social media in recent weeks. However, she has not publicly addressed the pregnancy speculation.