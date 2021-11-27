Just kidding? Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry seemingly threw shade at ex-husband Javi Marroquin‘s ex-fiancée, Lauren Comeau, and ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez‘s rumored pregnant girlfriend.

“I mayyyyy have [two] baby daddies and an ex-husband, but I will never be the second baby mama,” Kailyn, 29, captioned a TikTok on Friday, November 26. The video featured the MTV mama sipping on water and smiling at the camera set to Nicki Minaj‘s song “High School.”

Despite the amount of sass in her post, Kail revealed her seemingly shady message was all in good fun. “You have [four] kids from [three] different dudes, I’d throw no shade if I were you, homie LOL,” one fan commented. “It’s called a jokey joke,” the Pennsylvania native responded.

“I thought you were gonna say, ‘but at least I have custody of all my kids’ [laughing with tears emoji],” another fan wrote. “Oh, that would have been good too LOL,” Kail replied.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/TikTok

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host is a mom of four — she shares 11-year-old son Isaac Rivera with ex Jo Rivera, 8-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi, 28, and sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 16 months with ex-boyfriend Chris. It seems she was taking aim at Lauren, 29, who shares son Eli with Javi and Chris’ rumored pregnant girlfriend. Jo, 30, moved on and welcomed 6-year-old daughter Velisse “Vivi” Rivera with wife Vee Rivera (née Torres), but Kail later clarified where she stands with Vee.

“Favorite baby daddy right now?” a fan asked the Pride Over Pity author via a Q&A session on her Instagram Story later that day. “None of ’em. Just my baby mama,” Kail captioned a photo of her and Vee and tagging their podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

Kail has not had an amicable relationship with neither Chris nor Lauren over the years. In September, she called them both out via Instagram Story. “Shout-out to Chris and Lauren for calling me a fat f–k, fat POS and [for telling] me to get running,” she wrote before heading into a workout amid her weight loss journey.

As for Chris, Kail previously claimed that he has moved on from their on-off relationship with another woman and is currently expecting baby No. 3 with her. During the October 12 episode of “Baby Mamas No Drama,” Kail claimed, “Even my other baby dad is having another boy!”

Even though she didn’t mention his name, fans speculated that she was alluding to the Delaware native. Shortly after the episode aired, Chris took to Twitter to seemingly react in a message about someone being “in [his] business.”