Exclusive ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Reveals Why She and Javi Will ‘Never’ Get Back Together

The door is closed? Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry opened up about the ups and downs in her relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and revealed why she’ll “never” get back together with him despite reconciliation rumors.

“Coparenting with Javi is a rollercoaster,” Kail, 30, explained in In Touch’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, April 19 episode. ”We’ll be good for a while, but then something will trigger another fight.”

While on a phone call with her friend Kristen, Kail opened up more about her issues with Javi, 29.

“I had therapy twice this week. Javi and I got into a huge argument about a f—king jacket,” Kail explained. She then read aloud her text message exchange, which started because Javi seemed upset that Kail brought their 8-year-old son, Lincoln, to his outdoor football practice not properly dressed for the weather.

MTV (2)

“No kid should go outside without a hoodie, whether it’s practice or not. It’s not hard to make sure he has something on top. This is December, not July,” the Delaware native allegedly wrote to Kail.

In her response, Kail wrote, “I’m not going to argue with you and I’m not going to accept you giving me a speech.” Javi allegedly wrote back, “Then fix it. Every single week, I tell you the same thing.”

Kail’s friend suggested that the reason for their arguments is that Kail and Javi don’t have the same parenting style and Kail agreed. “We one thousand percent don’t have the same parenting styles,” the Pride Over Pity author said. “Javi’s mom is still doing his laundry and dishes, you get what I’m saying? You can’t be preaching personal accountability and natural consequences if you don’t even do them as a 29-year-old man.”

“I don’t want to waste my therapy sessions on Javi,” Kail continued. “If I didn’t argue with him, if I didn’t answer him, I wouldn’t have had to spend my entire therapy session on him.”

The “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast cohost also opened up about the status of her romantic relationship with Javi, amid rumors that the former couple — who were married from 2012 to 2017 — could get back together.

“And before this fight, he asked me, he was like, ‘Why aren’t we getting back together?’ And I was like, ‘Cause I would literally never get back with you.’ I was like, ‘You make my blood boil when we fight and I just like, I don’t want to do it.’ Most of the time, I feel like I do a good job now like, ignoring, like I don’t even bother arguing with him over text but he always comes at me as a mom when we argue. And now he’s on his way over here to go over football stuff. So it’s just like, a great time, you know?”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.