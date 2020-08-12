Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Where did Kailyn Lowry find the name Creed? The Teen Mom 2 star first debuted her baby name on Monday, August 10, when she posted a photo of her son and his new baby blanket. However, just one day later, fans couldn’t help but joke about how she came up with the moniker, so she took to the comments of her post to set the record straight.

“His name is Creed?? Like the band??” one commenter asked. A second wondered, “Like in The Office?” Kail, 28, was quick to clarify that Creed is actually a reference to the Michael B. Jordan movie in which the actor plays the son of Apollo Creed from the Rocky movies. When a third fan joked that baby No. 4’s middle name is actually “Apollo,” Kail shut down that rumor, too. “LOL, no,” she wrote.

Not all of Kail’s followers were poking fun at her choice. Many gushed about how much they love the name — and others simply couldn’t get over how good the MTV mama looks after having her fourth son. Though the reality star hasn’t shied away from snapping photos in the two weeks since she gave birth, she admitted she’s still a little uncomfortable in front of the camera.

“I was apprehensive to be in the post with his name [announcement] because I still feel so big,” Kail admitted after one fan raved about how quickly she “bounced back” from her pregnancy. “Comments like this make me feel so much better. Thank you!”

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Ashley Jones was also impressed by how done-up the Delaware resident looked in her photoshoot. “You look damn good,” she wrote in one comment. When Kail tried to wave off the compliment and insist that she’s ready to “get herself back together,” Ashley insisted she was already looking great. “Girl, you just had that baby,” she teased. “Did you see me for months after Holly? I couldn’t be bothered. You’re smashing it.”

It seems Kail is already settling in nicely to life with four kids. Over the August 8 weekend, she shared photos from her first few days at home, including a picture with all of her sons. Big brothers Isaac, Lincoln and Lux looked excited to get to know the new addition to their family as they held and kissed him in the sweet shots. We’re glad to see the whole Lowry crew is happy and healthy.