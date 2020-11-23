Coparenting in quarantine. Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer opened up about how she is navigating her visitation arrangement with ex-husband Corey Simms for their daughters, Aliannah Simms and Aleeah Simms, amid the coronavirus pandemic in an In Touch exclusive sneak peek for the Tuesday, November 24 episode.

“The girls and I are still filming ourselves and we’ve been self-quarantining for three weeks now because of Ali’s condition,” Leah, 28, explained in her confessional. “The twins haven’t seen their dad, but Corey and I spoke and came up with a plan.”

Courtesy Corey Simms/Instagram; Jaxon/MEGA

Corey, who was married to Leah from 2010-2011, opened up about what it was like to self-quarantine at home without seeing his 10-year-old daughters. “We haven’t had Ali and Aleeah here at our house for probably right at a month,” Corey, 31, explained, mentioning his wife Miranda Simms. “We miss them very bad. Leah reached out to me the other day and said that the girls were having a very hard time with it mentally and that they missed us all here. She said that if we took the appropriate precautions then she felt, and I agreed that it would be fine for them to come here for a day or two this weekend.”

It seems Corey, Miranda and Leah were all able to come up with rules of the proper safety precautions that both households should set in place in order to protect Ali from COVID-19. Once all three parents were in agreement, Leah packed her daughters up in the family’s car and drove them over to their dad and stepmom’s house.

Ali and Aleeah seemed excited to reunite with their father. The girls ran to the door to greet their dad with hugs once he arrived home from work.

“Missed y’all,” Corey said after squeezing both girls into a big group hug and pointed out how much his girls have grown since they’ve been apart. “What are you, like, 20 feet tall now? You too?” he asked his twins.

It seems Corey understood why Leah was hesitant to allow Ali and Aleeah to visit him amid the coronavirus pandemic. She opened up about her fears for Ali’s health in a separate confessional.

“It’s very scary that Ali could be exposed to the coronavirus because she does have muscular dystrophy, which makes her a part of that vulnerable population. But I trust Corey,” Leah explained. “We’re raising kids in a split home. They need both units, always, even during a pandemic. I mean, who knows how long this will go. We can’t go a year of them not seeing their dad. Whatever we have to do, even during a flipping pandemic, that’s what we’ll do.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.