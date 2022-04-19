One, big happy family! Teen Mom 2‘s Leah Messer and her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, are clearly so in love. The sweetest part? Leah’s twins, Aliannah and Aleeah, whom she shares with ex Corey Simms, and daughter Adalynn, whom she shares with ex Jeremy Calvert, seem to be big fans of their mom’s beau.

In fact, in early April 2022, In Touch confirmed that Jaylan purchased a gorgeous home in Charleston, West Virginia, for the family of five. “Proud to be a first-time homeowner! I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home,” the U.S. Army officer captioned the exciting news via Instagram. “Surprise! @leahmesser. I’m proud of you for selling your first home, and so, I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home.”

Jaylan concluded, “We deserve this! You deserve this! I can’t wait to build, grow and create generational wealth, legacy and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up!”

In addition to sharing plenty of photos and videos of Aliannah, Aleeah and Adalynn enjoying their new home, Leah and Jaylan sparked major pregnancy rumors. That said, the only new addition to their family came in the form of an adorable French bulldog named Blue.

Ultimately, Leah and Jaylan are in no rush to have a baby or get married! “I don’t know. I mean, I’m open to marriage, but I’m also taking this slow,” Leah dished to In Touch in March 2022. “I think I just wanna get to know him. Let me love this man. Let me get to know this man. Even more before we add any more pressure on to our relationship. That’s kind of where we’re at.”

Thankfully, no matter what happens, Leah’s exes Corey and Jeremy have an amicable relationship with Jaylan. “I have introduced Jaylan to both Corey and Jeremy, and they love him,” she recalled. “Corey was like, ‘Hey, get Jaylan a beer!’ And I was like, ‘OK, OK.’ And Corey’s never like that. So it’s good.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley’s sweetest blended family photos with the Teen Mom 2 star’s three daughters.