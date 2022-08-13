Teen Mom 2 fans watched as Leah Messer married high school boyfriend Corey Simms at just 18 years old in October 2010. Less than one year later, the pair divorced after Leah admitted to being unfaithful. She then married Jeremy Calvert in April 2012, though their marriage ended in divorce three years later. Now, after nearly a decade of being a single mom, is Leah finally ready to tie the knot again? Keep reading to find out if Leah and boyfriend Jaylan Mobley are engaged.

How Did Leah Messer Meet Jaylan Mobley?

“We met through a project Jaylan did with ESPN and the Army that was filmed and captured by one of my PA’s in September 2020,” the reality star told Entertainment Tonight in a September 2021 interview. “In growing my network, I followed Jaylan, and in February of this year, we connected through DMs and he asked me on a date. On our first date, he picked me up, took me to a lovely dinner at Bricks & Barrels in Charleston, West Virginia, and then we went to the Wiz Khalifa concert at the WV Power Park. It was amazing.”

The couple made things official nearly a year after meeting during a romantic getaway to Costa Rica in August 2021. “We officially became exclusive during our trip to Costa Rica, when Jaylan asked me to be his girlfriend over a sunset dinner! It was perfect!” Leah told the outlet. “This makes [it] nearly a month, but we are excited to see what the future holds.”

Is Leah Messer Engaged to Jaylan Mobley?

Fans were quick to notice what appeared to be an engagement ring and wedding band on Leah’s left ring finger during a dance video shared via TikTok on Friday, August 12.

“Is that an engagement ring? Am I late?” one fan questioned in the comments section of her post. “That’s a whole wedding ring and band!” another responded.

However, neither of the two have confirmed an engagement.

Does Leah Messer Want To Get Married Again?

Though the West Virginia native has been married twice and is content in her life with her children, Jaylan has never been married.

“For me, I don’t think marriage should change anything. I think it has in the past for me. And I’ve been like, ‘What did I do?’” Leah told Us Weekly in March. “I think it’s scary. Like, we put a label on it, and it should go one way or the other. And I’m like, ‘That scares me a little bit.’ It does. It’s a huge commitment.”

While she admits to being scared of the huge step in their relationship, the Hope, Grace & Faith author isn’t ruling it out completely.

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” she added. “I really don’t know.”

How Many Kids Does Leah Messer Have?

Leah shares twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace, born in December 2009, with first ex-husband Corey. She also shares daughter Adalynn Faith, born in February 2013, with second ex-husband Jeremy.