Busy bee! Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is learning how to balance her life at home as a mom of three and being there for her family all while juggling her career in an In Touch exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, November 10 episode.

In the midst of the writing process for her book, Leah, 28, was still making sure her daughters were attending all of their after school activities. She was also supporting her sister, Victoria Messer, who just welcomed her third child with her long-distance boyfriend, Royer Rodriguez. While chatting with a friend via FaceTime, Leah explained Royer’s visa was not approved in time for their son’s birth, Leah would be traveling with Victoria, 26, to his native country of Costa Rica so he could meet their baby, Cai.

MTV

Leah’s friend then asked how her book, Hope, Grace, & Faith, was coming along. “Oh my gosh, I’m so excited. I’m just anxious, nervous excited. I mean, I’m ready. Through the writing process, I was kind of like, ‘Just be as vulnerable as you can be,’ because there’s s—t that I share that I wouldn’t share had I not wanted to raise awareness for all the experiences I went through so far. Which is, I get that I’m only 27, but there’s so much I’ve experienced within that amount of time,” the West Virginia native gushed.

“[Addie], Ali and Aleeah have always been my motivation behind my book,” Leah continued, revealing why she was ready to be open about her past struggle with addiction. “They’re what kept me going. And making the decision to go to Arizona to the treatment facility. They were my hope, my grace and my faith through it all.”

While it may seem Leah was stretching herself too thin, she opened up about why it was important for her to make time for her book release, her daughters and her sister.

“I have so much going on. I gotta go to L.A. to prep for my book release. I will be working and going into meetings and all of that stuff and that’s a lot. But it doesn’t matter how much I have going on, I’m always going to be there for my family,” Leah revealed in her confessional. “And it gets stressful because sometimes I probably put in more than I should but I see the bigger picture. There’s been so much put into planning this trip and I know I’m going to be exhausted when I get back, but it’s gonna be so worth it.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.