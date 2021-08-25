Fans of Teen Mom 2 are calling out Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline for trying to “clickbait” their followers after sparking dating rumors.

“Plot twist. This is my girlfriend,” Jade, 24, captioned a photo of Briana, 27, sitting across from her at a restaurant via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 24. Briana and her sister, Brittany DeJesus, are currently visiting Jade in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the trip is being filmed for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

Briana, for her part, shared a video of Jade drinking a beverage with the caption, “On a date, kinda nervous! #wifey.”

The photos were reposted by Teen Mom Instagram fan page teenmomchatter.

“I just don’t see the point of Jade posting it, except trying to be funny but it isn’t funny,” the fan page commented. “[In my opinion], it’s almost mocking the LGBT community to joke about it but it’s definitely over played and borderline immature.”

Followers of the account agreed with the original poster.

“[Briana] will do anything to make a rise out of anyone and everyone,” an Instagram user wrote. “And I feel like Jade just plays along to be cool.”

“Think they are just being petty and attention seeking,” a fan of the MTV show commented.

The user behind the teenmomchatter account compared Jade and Bri’s posts to fellow Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer, who sparked dating rumors after sharing multiple flirty photos while on vacation in Costa Rica and attending the VMAs together in 2019. Eventually, Kail, 29, revealed the truth on her “Coffee Convos” podcast, released on August 29, 2019.

“I would never [date Leah]!” the mother of four said. “She’s, like, one of my best friends. We’ve become so close, I would never want to ruin that.”

The Pothead Haircare founder has been candid about being interested in both men and women and previously dated Dominique Potter.

“[Briana] wants to be [Kailyn] so bad,” one person shared, alluding to the fact that the mother of two is attempting to replicate Kail’s same-sex relationship rumors.

“The thing with Kail and Leah was literally a couple YEARS ago. I highly doubt they would be doing it to throw it in Kail and Leah’s faces,” a skeptic disagreed. “I think they are just two good friends, happy to be hanging out and having a good time. To me, this is a huge reach, but that’s just my opinion.”

The posts come after the announcement that Briana called off her engagement to fiancé Javi Gonzalez.

“Nothing crazy [happened],” the 16 & Pregnant alum wrote during an Instagram Q&A. “I came to the conclusion that I thought I wanted to be in a relationship but in reality, the thought of it sounded nice but I am just not ready for it.”

Briana and Jade did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.