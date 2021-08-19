Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus revealed that she called off her engagement to fiancé Javi Gonzalez and explained why she is now “single” in a new Q&A.

“Nothing crazy [happened],” the 16 & Pregnant alum, 27, shared about why she and Javi are no longer planning to wed less than three months after their announcement. “I came to the conclusion that I thought I wanted to be in a relationship but in reality, the thought of it sounded nice but I am just not ready for it.”

“Had a great year with him but [right now], I have other plans,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 19, confirming they are still amicable exes post-split. “Maybe in the future we will meet again,” Briana continued. “I love him and he’s a great guy.”

The former Teen Mom 3 star previously announced that she and the tattoo artist were engaged in May 2021 after just eight months of dating. “I’m so in love and so excited to start a new chapter with Javi,” Briana told MTV News about her then-beau after he popped the question during a getaway to Miami. “He is an incredible man, and I can’t want to marry him. The ring is beautiful, and I’ve never been this happy!”

Briana and Javi reportedly first met through mutual friends in Kissimmee, Florida, and began seeing each other exclusively in the fall of 2020.

Now that she and Javi have parted ways, it looks like Briana will be enjoying her newfound freedom. “I am not getting married any time soon,” the MTV personality, who previously dated fellow Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin, told one fan during her Q&A. “Maybe [in the] next five years?”

Briana already has a full plate with her Teen Mom 2 appearances, corporate timeshare gig and being a parent to daughters Nova Star, 9, shared with ex Devoin Austin, and Stella Star, 4, shared with ex Luis Hernandez.

When asked about her current coparenting relationships with Luis and Devoin, Briana wrote in her Q&A that it’s still a work in progress with both of them. “I stopped complaining so everything has been gravy, but just [because] I don’t complain anymore doesn’t mean anything has changed,” she shared.

Looking ahead, Briana said she is “hoping” to move to Texas in the near future. She currently resides in Florida, and it looks like she is ready for a change of scene!