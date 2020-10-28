Hot mama! Cory Wharton’s girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, flaunted her post-baby body in a new photo six months after welcoming their daughter, Mila Mae.

The former Ex on The Beach star, 26, put her trim waist on full display in a cozy two-piece set paired with joggers. Fans were showing major love to Taylor following her surprising departure from Teen Mom OG in June.

“Damn! Your body,” one social media user replied to her Instagram post on Wednesday, October 28, adding several fire emojis. “OK WE SEE YOU MAMA,” a second fan commented. Taylor showed off her darker hair in another sultry photo shared on October 27 and her followers raved over the model’s “snapback” body.

Because the former MTV personality hasn’t posted Cory, 29, on her page in a bit, some people theorized there could be trouble in paradise with the couple. Yet, others were quick to point out the father of two, who also shares daughter Ryder, 3, with ex Cheyenne Floyd, could be busy filming a new season of The Challenge.

Taylor shut down split rumors by responding to a comment on her photo, which read, “Single women always look better without a man!” While she appreciated the sentiment, Taylor replied, “Well I’m not single” with a laughing emoji.

The Portland, Oregon, native gave birth to her baby girl with Cory on April 22, just two months before she was fired from MTV for resurfaced racially insensitive tweets. At the time, the network also canceled her June 9 birth special.

After it was confirmed the network cut ties with Taylor, she released a statement sharing her side of the story. “I don’t believe the reality TV lifestyle benefits me any further at this point in my life. With current events being what they are and reality TV being selective in who they apply rules to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I do not have any further respect,” she began.

“Once again, I apologize to anyone I have hurt or offended in the past. I have addressed my mistakes many times on the network and I would like [to] move on and continue to be the best version of myself,” the mom of one continued.

Cory later spoke out about Taylor’s firing and confirmed he hadn’t parted ways with MTV, but he did reveal his sadness over the ordeal.

“I’ve learned that burning bridges is never the solution,” he said. “Even though I have no ill-will against MTV, I am disappointed and saddened by their decision. As all of you know, narrative is a very powerful tool. I feel like the narrative that you want about me should be accurate. It should be true, and it should be from me.”