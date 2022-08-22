Single lady! 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed that she split from boyfriend Phillip Redmond.

Tammy, 36, took to TikTok to reflect on the split on Saturday, August 20. When one fan asked, “what happened to the SSBBW king,” the reality star replied, “I’m not gonna be rude.”

After noting the decision was “personal,” Tammy said, “S–t happens and you move on. This time I’m not going back.”

While Tammy didn’t feel comfortable sharing too much information about the split, she did give fans insight into her life as a newly single lady. The reality star shared a video via TikTok earlier that day, which showed her mouthing along to a singer repeating, “I’m single.”

TLC

“Being single sucks but I’m learning more about myself every day,” she wrote on the screen.

Tammy was first linked to Phillip in 2021. During a season 2 episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy’s family expressed their concerns when they learned that he goes by “BBW King” on Instagram.

In one episode, Amy Slaton told her sister, “I’ve got a lot on my mind. A lot on my plate. I can’t handle your drama, so at the end of the day you have to make your own choices.”

Tammy clapped back and insisted that she didn’t expect Amy, 34, to “handle her drama.”

“You can date whoever the hell you want, but if you want a mistake it’s on you, girl. I can’t be your mom,” Amy responded.

However, Tammy fought and insisted that Amy shouldn’t act like her mother. “You have no freaking opinion in what I do in my life,” she said. “I’m a f–king grown girl. You isn’t my mother.”

Later in the season, Tammy announced to her family that she and Phillip called it quits. “We broke up,” Tammy shared with Amy. “I guess you could say I did it, cause I was tired of fighting with him and he said my insecurities were my problem. And, like, at the beginning of the relationship I told him, I was like, can you promise you’ll help me through my insecurities? He said it got to be too much.”

The TLC star entered a rehab facility for her food addiction in November 2021. Shortly after she arrived, she experienced a health scare when she had difficulty breathing. Tammy was rushed to the hospital, where she was placed in a medically induced coma before undergoing a tracheotomy to insert a trach tube.

However, Tammy has since been able to get her health back on track and has lost 115 pounds while in rehab.

She began a romance with Mikey Mooney in May, though appeared to reconnect with Phillip soon after making her relationship with Mikey Facebook official.