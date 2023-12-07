T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach seemingly proved they aren’t bothered that their ex-spouses, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, are dating each other by posting a ​PDA-packed picture on social media.

“Thank you all,” T.J., 46, captioned a snapshot via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 6, that showed him and Amy, 50, cuddling as she rested her hand on his bare chest.

The father of three also posted audio of Fred Hammond and Radical For Christ’s song “No Weapon,” which references the Isaiah 54:17 Bible verse. “No weapon formed against me shall prosper. It won’t work,” lyrics read ​as they flashed on the screen.

The couple posed for the photo just one day after news broke that Marilee, 44, and Andrew, 56, have been dating for six months.

The lawyer and Melrose Place alum reportedly created a strong bond when they helped each other process their traumatic experiences of being cheated on by T.J. and Amy, an insider told Page Six on Tuesday, December 5.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values,” one source told the outlet about the relationship. “It’s bigger than the affair now.”

Amy and Andrew tied the knot in February 2010, while T.J. and Marilee got married in March 2010 before welcoming their daughter, Sabine, in January 2013.

The Better author’s divorce from Andrew was finalized in March. Meanwhile, T.J. filed for divorce from Marilee in December 2022 and it was eventually finalized in October 2023.

Not only were fans surprised to learn about the romance, but Amy and T.J. were also caught off guard. “No one saw this coming, especially not Amy and T.J., who absolutely thought they were being pranked,” an insider exclusively told In Touch, adding that Marilee and Andrew’s relationship was “an even bigger shock” than Amy and T.J.’s affair.

“[Amy and T.J.] even looked around for the hidden cameras [when] they were told,” the source continued. “They still don’t believe it.”

Courtesy of T.J. Holmes/Instagram

T.J. and Amy’s affair was exposed in November 2022 when The Daily Mail published photos of the Good Morning America stars seemingly enjoying several dates together despite still being married to their spouses. They were suspended from their positions as coanchors on GMA3 in December 2022, while Amy and T.J. were officially terminated from the morning show in January.

After staying out of the spotlight for one year, the couple teamed up again to cohost their podcast, “Amy and T.J.” During their debut episode on December 5, the pair claimed they were already in the process of divorcing their spouses when their relationship turned romantic.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” T.J. explained.