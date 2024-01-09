T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach gave their listeners a sneak peek into their bedroom after revealing intimate details of their sex life.

Amy, 50, and TJ, 46, tested if they were “truly compatible” with OKCupid’s head of communications, Michael Kaye, during the Monday, January 8, episode of their “Amy and T.J” podcast.

“You both prefer sex more than foreplay,” Michael revealed of the couple’s “above average” test results. “You’re both super into post-workout sex and shower sex.”

Michael told the couple they scored an 84 percent compatibility rate, adding that Amy and T.J. aligned a lot “in and out of the bedroom.”

“And people, they prefer cuffs over ropes,” he concluded.

There were things the couple disagreed on, including what they each value in a partner. Amy said communication, while TJ chose trust.

Amy and TJ have not shied away from talking about their bedroom activities publically. A source told The Daily Mail in March 2023 that the couple is in the best shape of their life due to the amount of times they have sex.

“Are they into the Kama Sutra? I can’t say. But besides their intense training their private intimate workouts give them that extra added stamina,” the insider told the publication, adding that it helped them prepare for the New York City marathon.

Amy and T.J.’s affair was exposed in November 2022, amid their marriages to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively. The former Good Morning America costars have insisted that they were separated from their spouses when the workplace romance began, and both of their divorces have since been finalized.

Almost a year after the news, Andrew, 56, and Marilee, 46, stepped out as a couple themselves. A source for Page Six claimed the couple had connected over their shared trauma of their cheating spouses, and that they had already been together romantically for six months.

“No one saw this coming, especially not Amy and T.J., who absolutely thought they were being pranked,” a source told In Touch exclusively in December 2023, adding, “[Amy and T.J.] even looked around for the hidden cameras [when] they were told. They still don’t believe it.”

Despite the drama, Amy and T.J. have made it clear that they are in it for the long haul and even confirmed marriage is “on the table” for them in the future. “We did not enter this relationship for fun or for ‘Let’s see what happens,’” Amy said on the podcast in December 2023. “We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together.”