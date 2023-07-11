Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson is best known for his reality TV career alongside his ex June “Mama June” Shannon and their daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. However, he stepped out of the spotlight following his split from June in 2014. Keep scrolling to find out Mike’s net worth, how he makes a living and more.

What Is Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson’s Net Worth?

Mike has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to several outlets.

What Does Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson Do For a Living?

The TV personality previously worked at Snowco General Contractors in the chalk mines in Georgia, according to old Facebook posts. However, it’s not clear if he’s currently with the company.

How Else Does Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson Make Money?

Mike has also made money for his reality TV appearances.

He starred on Toddlers & Tiaras from 2012 until 2013 and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo from 2012 until 2014.

Following his split from June, he’s made guest appearances on Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Additionally, Mike appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alongside June from 2015 until 2016.

Despite making money for appearing on the reality shows, it’s not clear what his salary was.

Another source of Mike’s income comes from making videos for fans on Cameo. According to his profile, he charges $30 for a personalized video and $6 for quick messages.

Why Did Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson and June ‘Mama June’ Shannon Split?

While it’s unclear exactly when Mike and June began dating, they welcomed Alana in 2005. They remained together until they called it quits in 2014.

During their stint on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, the pair opened up about problems they faced during their relationship and Mike revealed that he cheated on June.

Following his split from the mother of four, Mike married Jennifer Lamb Thompson in January 2017.

Shutterstock

Meanwhile, June dated Geno Doak on-off from 2015 until 2021. She later found love with Justin Stroud and the couple eloped after five months of dating in March 2022.

June and Justin kept their marriage out of the spotlight until they confirmed their nuptials in June of that year.

“I know you guys been seeing it all over the Internet so we are here to clear up some of the rumors YES me and @officialsmallz1 Really got married back in march 23 on our six month anniversary and yes it was so spur the moment,” the TV personality wrote alongside a video posted via TikTok.

In the clip, the couple flashed their wedding rings as they declared they’re “off the market.” June added, “When you know, you just know.”

June and Justin are still going strong today and had a second wedding ceremony in February 2023.