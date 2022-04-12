Haters gonna hate. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) addressed rumors that there’s “trouble in paradise” with her husband, Justin Bieber.

Last month, a TikTok user named Blonde Rebel Tarot shared her predictions on the fate of Hailey, 25, and Justin’s romance. “I feel like this month we may actually find out there’s trouble in paradise with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Biebs,” she said. “I feel like things may be on the rocks.”

The video eventually made its way to Hailey, who shut down speculation that she’s having problems with Justin, 28. The model wrote in the comments section of the TikTok video, “Lmfaoooooooooo.”

Hailey let the comment speak for itself and chose to not further elaborate on the status of her marriage.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Justin and Hailey became engaged in 2018, while they tied the knot just months later at a New York City courthouse. Following their whirlwind engagement, the couple had a more traditional wedding ceremony in September 2019.

Back in September, fans began to speculate that Hailey was pregnant when she posed on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet with the “Peaches” singer. During the appearance, Justin appeared to hint that his wife was expecting when he placed his hand on her stomach.

However, Hailey insisted she’s not expecting after pregnancy rumors recirculated when the couple attended the Grammys earlier this month. “I’m not pregnant leave me alone,” she commented on an Instagram post, according to Page Six.

Last month, Hailey opened up about her recent health scare. The model took to her Instagram Stories on March 12 to reveal she suffered a blood clot.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she told her Instagram followers at the time. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

Hailey continued in her statement, “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurse who took care of me!”

The message concluded with Hailey thanking “everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

TMZ was the first to report the news of Hailey’s hospitalization. The outlet reported that the blood clot impacted the way she moved. The symptoms she experienced typically affect people in older age demographics. Medical professionals ran several tests at the time to determine whether the model’s symptoms were connected to COVID-19.

Nearly three weeks before Hailey’s hospitalization, Justin tested positive for coronavirus ahead of his “Justice World Tour” Las Vegas show. The show— which he was supposed to headline on February 20— was rescheduled for Tuesday, June 28.