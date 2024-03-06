Hailey Bieber’s marriage to Justin Bieber was thrust into the spotlight once again in February, but the Rhode skincare founder finally broke her silence on the continual speculation of trouble in their relationship.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100 [percent] of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion,” Hailey, 27, wrote in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 5. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories, but just know they’re always false, xx sorry to spoil it.”

Theories about Hailey and Justin’s marriage went into overdrive when Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, reposted an Instagram reel from religious figure Victor Marx asking for “prayers” for the couple on February 27.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them,” Victor wrote over a video of Justin, 30, singing a cover of Martin Smith’s “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever.”

In the caption, Victor added, “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well.”

However, Stephen’s repost only added fuel to the already blazing fire of rumors about Hailey and Justin. Blind items about the Bieber’s marriage have been making the rounds for years, and one of the claims causing fans to go into a frenzy alleged that Hailey had been unfaithful in her marriage to Justin.

On February 12, a TikTok account shared a blind item from the website Crazy Days and Nights that claimed Hailey had been hooking up with billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild behind Justin’s back. The account added that Hailey had allegedly ended the extramarital affair and was “fully committed to her relationship once again.”

While the TikTok user and the person behind the website Crazy Days and Nights had zero evidence to back up their claims, some fans believed the statement to be true while others scoffed at the idea.

“She seems to always be cheating according to these blind items. It’s giving open marriage,” wrote one user, while another added, “I 100 [percent] believe it.”

But others quickly came to Hailey’s defense.

“The media’s obsession with Hailey needs to be studied because y’all are obsessed to a point where it’s not normal anymore,” wrote a fan.

Another naysayer added, “This particular item [about] [Hailey Bieber’s] affair was made up just after pregnancy rumors, cause Jelenators were terrified she might have a kid with [Justin Bieber].”