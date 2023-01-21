Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva met her perfect match in husband Florian Sukaj. However, TLC viewers watched the couple go through quite a few ups and downs throughout their relationship and marriage.

Stacey made her debut on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise in her twin sister Darcey Silva‘s story line on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018. At the time, Stacey was already in a relationship with Florian, as they met in 2015 via Instagram In May 2019, In Touch exclusively confirmed that the couple was engaged — however, the proposal happened after only six months of dating.

While the couple did not appear on their own story line of 90 Day Fiancé, their love story is familiar to fans of the TLC series. Florian moved from his native country of Albania on a K-1 visa to be with Stacey, and the couple’s 90-day journey down the aisle played out on season 1 of Darcey & Stacey. In April 2020, Florian and Stacey got married amid the COVID-19 lockdowns with only the couple and their officiant in attendance.

During a season 1 episode, Stacey opened up about how the two first met via Instagram, noting that they started flirting with one another after Florian began “liking” her Instagram posts and she “liked” his in return. Eventually, Stacey worked up the nerve to DM him, and the two hit it off.

Stacey admitted that she was “definitely concerned” about the long-distance and their nearly 20-year age gap at first. Nevertheless, she found that “there was just something about him” that drew her in.

“Over time, we got closer and closer, and our love grew,” the House of Eleven cofounder added in the episode.

During the first season, however, viewers watched major drama unfold between the two after Florian confessed to cheating on Stacey with a woman named Shanti Zohra during an October 2020 episode.

“I just kiss her. Kiss her a little bit,” he admitted while talking to Stacey at the time. After she asked him if it was a “passionate” makeout session, Florian insisted he didn’t “feel any passion.”

However, Stacey was still curious whether her then-boyfriend had slept with the woman he kissed, which he denied.

Nevertheless, Stacey and Florian powered through this bump in the road of their relationship, as she later told Life & Style in March 2022 that “all the drama from season 1 is totally behind [them].”

“It actually brought us closer together and made us stronger,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined alum explained. “Flo and I are truly, truly committed to each other. We’ve been together seven years, and we still love each other. We go to bed every night together.”

Scroll through the gallery to look through Darcey and Florian’s full relationship timeline!