New man, who dis? Madison LeCroy went Instagram official with her mystery boyfriend. “Madhappy,” the Southern Charm starlet captioned a series of PDA-packed photos via Instagram on Sunday, June 13.

Madison, 30, also shared a lot of cute content to her Stories, including a clip of her beau putting an ankle bracelet on her. “He got me,” she gushed. As it stands, the Bravo personality has yet to reveal her BF’s identity by not tagging him in any of the photos or videos on social media.

Madison’s blossoming romance comes five months after she was accused of having an affair with a then-engaged Alex Rodriguez. “You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men. Ex-MLB players,” Madison’s costar Craig Conover alleged during Southern Charm‘s season 7 reunion. “That’s what you were doing during quarantine.”

After some intense back-and-forth, including Madison’s ex Austen Kroll calling Craig’s claims “the goddamn truth,” she shared her side of the story. “Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake,” the hairstylist assured. “He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him.”

Throughout the reunion special, Alex’s name was never mentioned. However, given the details and the fact he had liked some of Madison’s Instagram recent posts at the time, it didn’t take long for the speculation to spread.

In February, Madison did confirm that Alex, 45, was the man in question. “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she explained to Page Six, referring to Jennifer Lopez. The South Carolina native added that her talks with A-Rod were “innocent” and that he was an “acquaintance.”

Two months later, Alex and Jennifer, 51, who got engaged in March 2019, announced their split. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said in a joint statement.

Following the pair’s breakup, rumors began to circulate that Alex and Madison were reconnecting. However, a rep for the businessman told Us Weekly it was a “false” story. “They are factually incorrect. Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family.”

As for J. Lo, she has since moved on with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.