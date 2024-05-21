Southern Charm Alum Kathryn Dennis Arrested for DUI

Former Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis has been arrested for a DUI.

The reality TV alum was reportedly involved in a ​three-car collision in Goose Creek, South Carolina, on the night of Monday, May 20, according to TMZ. One of the officers on the scene allegedly described Kathryn, 32, as being “impaired” with “glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her person.” The outlet also reported that Kathryn was driving with an open container.

This was the Bravolebrity’s first offense of driving under the influence, but not her first time dealing with law enforcement regarding her driving. In November 2023, a vehicle that was registered to Kathryn struck an officer while she was directing traffic at Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Corner, South Carolina. Witnesses claimed they saw Kathryn’s 2022 Ford Bronco being driven by “a white female with dirty blonde hair” and leaving the scene of the accident. However, no arrests have been made.

Kathryn made her reality TV debut on Bravo’s Southern Charm in 2014 when she was only 21. Throughout her stint, fans watched her tumultuous relationship with former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel. Kathryn and Thomas, now 61, began dating when he was 50 years old, and many viewers disapproved of the couple’s wide age gap. They went on to have two children, Kensie and Saint. However, Thomas left the series after season 6 amid sexual assault allegations from two women in 2018.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

The former politician denied the allegations and addressed his exit from Southern Charm in a social media post from his private account, obtained by People.

Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

“I’m not doing the show anymore,” Thomas wrote via X on August 14, 2018. “In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

Kathryn appeared on the show for a total of eight seasons. Shortly before season 9 premiered, rumors began to swirl that the South Carolina native had been fired from the show, but they were never confirmed. Kathryn addressed her exit from Southern Charm in a statement to People in January 2023.

“What a wild ride it’s been!” Kathryn told the outlet. “Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm? … It hasn’t always been easy, but I’m so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I’ll never forget (and a few, even, that I’d like to).”

She continued, “Y’all watched me grow up, become a mom to two amazing children, and build friendships I’ll always treasure. And through it all, the love y’all have shown for me not only gave me the strength I needed to tackle it all, but helped me realize that I wasn’t alone. I’m so grateful.”